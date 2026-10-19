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askST Jobs: My boss takes credit for my ideas and achievements. What can I do?

Employees should make their contributions visible, especially when their boss takes the credit.

In this series, business correspondent Timothy Goh offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ Headstart newsletter.

How can employees ensure their work is recognised without jeopardising their relationship with their boss?

It can be frustrating when hard work goes unrecognised, especially when someone else receives the credit.

Before reacting, employees should see whether it is an isolated incident or a recurring pattern, as managers may sometimes communicate team achievements without intending to overlook individual contributions, said Melinda Ng, founder of career consultancy Wake Up Now with Melinda.

To ensure their contributions are recognised, employees should document their ideas, work and results through e-mail, project updates and meeting summaries. Where possible, they should also seek opportunities to present their own work.

Ng said employees could also have a private conversation with their manager, framing it around their career aspirations rather than making accusations.

For instance, they could say: “I’m glad the project was well received. I’d appreciate opportunities to present my contributions directly and gain greater visibility.”

Ng said that if their contributions continue to be misrepresented despite raising their concerns, employees could consider approaching the human resources department or their manager’s superior with factual evidence, particularly if their performance appraisal or career progression is affected. “Remember, doing good work and ensuring the right people recognise your contributions are two different things,” she said.

“Your career growth depends not only on what you deliver, but also on how effectively you communicate the value of your work.”

David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said bosses who take credit for their employees’ work raise questions about leadership integrity, organisational trust and fairness in performance evaluations.

“A good boss takes responsibility when things go wrong and shares credit when things go right. A poor boss does the opposite,” he said.

“When a boss repeatedly steals the spotlight by claiming credit, the problem is no longer about recognition. It becomes a question of character and leadership credibility.”

Leong said employees should also consider the long-term implications of working under a manager who consistently claims credit for their achievements and prevents them from gaining recognition.

If such behaviour affects their career progression, they may need to assess whether the organisation still offers opportunities for professional development.

But leaving should be a considered career decision rather than an emotional reaction, particularly when finding another job may be challenging, he noted.

Still, Leong cautioned against spending years working under a boss who consistently fails to recognise employees’ achievements.

“Do not confuse being valued by your boss with being visible to your organisation. The former may secure your present job, but the latter determines your future career,” he said.