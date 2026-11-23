Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

askST Jobs: My boss expects me to attend team bonding activities after regular working hours. Can I say no?

Doing one’s job well is important, but so is building good relationships with colleagues.

In this series, business correspondent Timothy Goh offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ Headstart newsletter.

Is socialising with colleagues after work necessary to build good working relationships, or should doing one’s job be enough?

Doing one’s job well is important, but so is building good relationships with colleagues.

Socialising outside work can help colleagues get to know one another better, building trust and making it easier to communicate and work together, said Daryl Lim, chief executive of consulting firm AI-Thentic.

But employees should not feel pressured to attend after-work activities, as they may have personal commitments or prefer to keep their work and private lives separate.

“You do not have to attend every gathering, but joining colleagues occasionally, especially for important team events, shows that you value your working relationships,” Lim said.

“If you cannot attend, just explain the reason politely to your boss, and there is no need to share personal details or apologise excessively.”

Still, employees who regularly miss out on informal discussions where work decisions are made or information is shared may find themselves at a disadvantage.

In such cases, they could ask their manager about the purpose of these gatherings and suggest alternatives, such as a monthly team lunch during office hours.

Lim noted that meaningful workplace relationships can also be built through everyday interactions, such as conversations over lunch, coffee breaks or helping colleagues with their work.

“It starts with genuine curiosity, listening with empathy, appreciating different perspectives and being intentional about how we engage with others,” he said.

“What matters most is how well you work with others, not how often you join them for drinks or dinner.”

Chow Song Chee, a certified senior professional with the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, said employees may have legitimate reasons to decline after-work activities, including family responsibilities, personal commitments or simply needing time to recharge.

Respecting these boundaries should not be seen as a lack of team spirit or commitment to the organisation.

But employees should not assume that doing one’s job well is always enough to build strong working relationships.

“Workplaces run on relationships, not just responsibilities,” said Chow.

Technical competence and individual performance are important, but so are trust, camaraderie and mutual understanding, which help colleagues work together effectively.

“Informal interactions often create opportunities for colleagues to connect beyond their job titles, break down silos, strengthen psychological safety and develop the rapport that makes difficult conversations and cross-functional collaboration easier,” she added.

Still, there is a difference between encouraging employees to socialise and treating their participation as an unwritten measure of commitment.

“When attendance becomes an expectation rather than a choice, team bonding risks becoming performative,” said Chow.

“Such expectations could also disadvantage employees with caregiving responsibilities or different personal preferences. We should not confuse visibility at social events with actual workplace contribution.”

Managers should therefore create opportunities for employees to connect during working hours, through regular collaboration, open communication and inclusive team activities.

After-work gatherings can complement these efforts, but should not be a prerequisite for professional acceptance, recognition or career progression.

Employees should also recognise that building relationships requires effort, and making time to connect with colleagues occasionally can help strengthen trust and long-term collaboration.

“Employees have a responsibility to build constructive working relationships, but they should not have to surrender their personal boundaries to prove that they belong,” said Chow.