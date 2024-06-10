askST Jobs: Is it time to quit when put on a performance improvement plan?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I was put on a performance improvement plan. Is this a sign to quit?

A: Singapore employers commonly use performance improvement plans to coach underperformers and give them a chance to improve, says Ms Linda Teo, country manager at ManpowerGroup Singapore.

The benefits of helping someone get up to scratch outweigh the time and cost involved in hiring and training a new person, she notes.

It also reflects a company’s willingness to help people who have fallen short improve, she adds.

Ms Teo says companies would typically rather retain than terminate employees put on such schemes.

She adds: “Employers typically put employees on a performance improvement plan because they recognise that the (employees have) potential.”

She urges staff to consider the quality of the plan and their personal desire to continue in the job when mulling over whether to quit or take up the challenge.

“If an employee is committed to making an improvement and the manager is supportive during the performance improvement plan, there’s no need to quit when being notified of being put on (one).

“However, if the employee is disengaged from work, then there’s only so much that the employer can do.”

A good performance improvement plan should identify the root cause of underperformance and be designed to address the issue, Ms Teo says.

She adds that the plan should also be tailored to the employee with specific, attainable, relevant and time-bound goals.

Meanwhile, managers should also be open to conversations should the employee require additional support and advice.

“A key distinguishing factor between a good performance improvement plan and a bad one is the employee’s involvement in developing it.

“A good (one) will involve the employee in the conversation to give a sense of ownership and ensure (he or she understands) the goals, and expectations on improvements.”