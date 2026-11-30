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askST Jobs: I’m a fresh grad. Why does my boss expect me to know what to do without training?

Leaving fresh graduates to figure things out entirely on their own may not always be an effective approach.

In this series, business correspondent Timothy Goh offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ Headstart newsletter.

How much guidance should fresh graduates expect from their bosses, and how much should they figure out on their own?

It is not un common for companies to expect fresh graduates to get up to speed quickly and work independently, particularly in fast-paced and dynamic environments such as start-ups.

This may also be the case for graduates who have had prior internship experience in similar roles or working environments.

But rather than expecting immediate productivity, companies should recognise the importance of proper onboarding and training to set fresh graduates up for success in the longer term, said Carol Poh, human resources practice lead at executive search firm The Edge Partnership.

“Providing a clear job description and outlining expected deliverables, conducting mandatory training on company tools, systems and processes, as well as assigning a mentor or buddy to offer day-to-day guidance, can go a long way in helping new employees adapt and perform effectively,” she said. At the same time, fresh graduates also have a responsibility to demonstrate independence, self-initiative and a willingness to learn .

They should be proactive in seeking information, asking questions, taking ownership of their responsibilities and learning from feedback so that they can get up to speed and contribute to the organisation as quickly as possible .

“It is a shared responsibility... While fresh graduates should be prepared to learn and adapt quickly, employers should provide the necessary foundation, guidance and support to help them succeed,” said Poh.

David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said managers who expect fresh graduates to work independently are not necessarily being unreasonable as employees should not expect to be spoon-fed.

But leaving fresh graduates to figure things out entirely on their own may not always be an effective approach.

“Throwing someone into the deep end may teach them how to swim, but not everyone will survive. Some will swim, some will struggle, and some will simply leave,” said Leong.

“Independence does not mean knowing everything. It means knowing how to find answers, exercise judgment and recognise when to seek help.”

Leong said managers should provide adequate guidance and set clear expectations about what needs to be delivered, while giving employees the autonomy to work out how to achieve these outcomes.

“The mark of a good manager is not how quickly a fresh graduate is left alone, but how effectively that graduate is developed to become someone who no longer needs supervision,” he said.

Fresh graduates, on their part, should make an effort to adapt quickly, learn as much as possible and deliver independently wherever possible, rather than waiting to be taught everything.

“Resourcefulness, initiative and the ability to navigate uncertainty are what distinguish a promising employee from one who merely waits for instructions,” said Leong.