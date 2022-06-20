askST Jobs: I am a fresh graduate starting an office job. How do I survive my first day of work?

In this series, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I am a fresh graduate and will be starting an office job next week. How do I survive my first day of work?

A: The first day at a new job can be scary.

Don't worry if you lose sleep the night before and get butterflies in your stomach when you step out of your home. It's probably normal!

That said, you may not want to show up at the office totally unprepared. Try to find out as much as possible about the work culture, dress code and the colleagues you are likely to work with.

It's a no-brainer that you should be punctual.

Better still if you can arrive 15 to 30 minutes earlier. This gives you more time to ease into your new work environment and set up your workstation.

Relax, smile and be friendly, even if you are not a morning person and don't feel like socialising.

Introduce yourself to your co-workers, including the office cleaner. A simple introduction will include your name, job title and work experience.

Mr Adrian Tan from the Singapore Human Resources Institute advises freshies to talk less and listen more.

As National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser suggests: "If I am assigned a buddy, I'd let him or her introduce me to the team, and observe and use whatever information I have to navigate the social landscape.

"I'd be pleasant and friendly, yet come across as authentic, and show that I am a team player and willing to learn and pull my weight."

When you have settled in and are done with the introductions, get some basic work done.

This includes knowing what you are supposed to do and reading up on past correspondences, says NeXT Career Consulting Group managing director Paul Heng, but "nothing serious as you are still new".

Also, if you are asked to join your supervisor or colleagues for lunch, don't turn them down. You probably won't have much to do on your first day anyway.