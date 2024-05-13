askST Jobs: How to resign from a job as a first-timer?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I’m about to resign from my job for the first time. How do I broach the topic?

A: The first person workers should share their intention with is their direct supervisor, before informing human resources.

“This allows for a direct and professional conversation about the decision to resign,” says Ms Loh Kaili, associate director for human resources and corporate services at BTI Executive Search.

She adds that the conversation should be undertaken in a private setting and you should take a diplomatic and professional approach during the discussion.

If the manager is unavailable due to travel abroad, a pre-arranged call works too, says Ms Huang Ailing, executive director and practice lead for energy and commodities at executive search firm Kerry Consulting.

Workers angling to leave should state their intentions clearly in the initial conversation, she adds.

Ms Huang also suggests they express gratitude for the learning opportunities received, reassure the manager that the decision to leave is based on personal growth and not due to any negative feelings, clearly state the decision is final, and commit to a smooth handover.

Ms Loh notes that workers need to be mentally prepared for their managers to issue a counter-offer during the conversation, and stand firm if their mind is made up.

A counter-offer is rarely worthwhile.

Ms Loh also advises employees to avoid criticising the company or sharing too much about their next move, though they can offer constructive feedback or provide solutions that the company can consider.

Dr David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting, suggests workers specify the day they intend to leave, which should ideally provide adequate notice according to the employment contract or employer policies.

“Prepare yourself for the possibility that your employer will inquire as to the reason for your departure and whether there is anything they could do to convince you to change your mind,” he adds.

Comments about any specific co-worker in the offered feedback should also omit the co-worker’s identity, Dr Leong advises.

Ms Huang also advises workers to refrain from requesting that their notice period be shortened “in an abrasive or abrupt manner”, particularly in the first resignation meeting.

“Such requests should be approached delicately and ideally discussed in a follow-up meeting.”

On hinting about plans to quit before tendering the resignation for real, Ms Loh says that in most cases, it is advisable for employees to keep their plans confidential until they are ready to have the official conversation with the supervisor.

“However, talents may also choose to speak with a trusted human resources (employee) who can be helpful to address the issue or explore potential solutions before the talent makes the final decision.

“If the talent is sitting on the fence, it is recommended to have this conversation early with line managers so they can propose alternatives to retain the talent.”

Dr Leong says: “Unwanted dynamics or demands in the workplace can be brought about by announcements made too soon.”

After the resignation is tendered, he suggests workers finish current projects, help with the transition and make a good impression on the people they are leaving behind.

“To ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities, (the notice period) is an excellent moment to document your work and possibly provide training to a colleague or another individual who will succeed you.

“Remember, this is a job and nothing more. To reach the extent of acting out violently or uncooperatively only invites more trouble, implicating security (staff) and escorted departure. It is unnecessary.

“Ensure that the departure, notwithstanding the reasons, be on good terms, at least professionally.”

