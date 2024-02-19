askST Jobs: Are cover letters for job applications a thing of the past?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Are cover letters necessary for job applications?

A: While a cover letter may not always be needed, a well-crafted one helps employers to distinguish exceptional candidates from the rest, says Ms Lim Xiao Yu, a career specialist at the Employment and Employability Institute.

Ms Lim notes: “The cover letter introduces one’s resume, highlighting an individual’s key achievements, skills and experiences.

“It is the first opportunity for the job seeker to express enthusiasm for the position and provide genuine reasons for wanting to join the company.”

A compelling cover letter also offers a glimpse into the candidate’s personality, shaping the questions interviewers ask, she adds.

Ms Lisa Loo, a senior career coach with Workforce Singapore, says some sectors and job roles may require a cover letter, such as positions in marketing, public relations, customer service and sales that prioritise communication skills.

“It is also prevalent in sectors such as hospitality, tourism and social services where interpersonal connection and cultural fit are essential,” she adds, referring to fields that require a genuine passion for the employer’s mission.

Ms Lim advises applicants to study the job description and highlight relevant achievements, skills and experiences that match the requirements.

“Candidates should identify and present their unique qualifications for the job role, demonstrating a perfect fit for the role.”

She also suggests that candidates include their contact details in the letterhead, as well as address the hiring manager, if known, by name for a personal touch.

The first paragraph should outline the specific job title and its attributes as well, in that vein.

“Candidates can then briefly express relevant capabilities and passion for the role and company,” says Ms Lim.

“Personalise the body of the letter by aligning your skills and experience with the job requirements, using key words from the job description to showcase relevance.”

Candidates should also look into recent developments in the company, such as through its website, that they can cite, Ms Lim adds.