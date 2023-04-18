'I rejected a 50% higher-pay job offer': Why employee choose to stay on in company

If the jovial mood during their interviews for this story was any indication, Madam Doreen Ang and Mr Andy Wijaya work in a company with a warm homely atmosphere.
Their candid free-flowing responses were punctuated with laughter and jokes as they bantered with senior HR and admin executive Sally Khoo, another long-serving employee at engineering firm Asia Projects Engineering (APECO).
“We are happy here. We are like a family,” says Madam Ang.
At 66, she is the engineering firm’s longest serving employee, having worked there for 49 years. She joined the company as a receptionist at age 17 in 1974. At that time, it had only eight employees, including her.
Founded in Singapore in 1970 by two engineers, a Singaporean and a Japanese, APECO was majority acquired by Japan-listed Kyudenko Corporation in 2013. Today, the company has over 400 staff from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines, Japan, India and Bangladesh.
Just as she has witnessed – and been part of – APECO’s changing fortunes over the years, the company, too, has been there for her at the high and low points of her life. When her husband suffered from cancer last year, her bosses told her to work from home for as long as she needed so that she could take care of him.
“During that time, my bosses and colleagues were all so concerned about me. They would call me every now and then. The bosses would Facetime me to ask ‘How’s your hubby?’ They were all very understanding and made an effort to rally around me,” she shares.
“The workers really appreciated it,” Madam Ang says.
Acknowledging the instrumental work of rank-and-file employees, bonuses are first apportioned to staff doing on-site work at power plants before the rest is shared among management staff.
“On occasion when the company is not doing well, workers on the ground get the bonuses first,” says Mr Andy, APECO's deputy general manager for business development.
In words and actions
The company’s caring culture extends beyond its walls. Madam Ang recalls her ex-boss telling her not to forget the suppliers that stood by them in the toughest of times.
“My ex-boss was telling me before he left the company that we have to continue supporting those who supported us during bad times. As long as I'm around, I will still support these companies,” she says.
Leadership principles like this, and stories of employees being treated like family, have over the years built up a deep reservoir of trust and loyalty among APECO’s staff.
It is this family-like culture that binds employees like Mr Andy to the company. He recently turned down a tempting offer from another firm: a pay raise of 50 per cent compared with his current salary.
"To me, high pay isn't everything. You don't just leave friends or your second family for the sake of monetary gains," says Mr Andy, who leads the company's growth by developing existing businesses and discovering new markets and possibilities.
“Here at APECO, we’ve built this trust among each other. I know I can trust my colleagues. They will always have my back,” he says. It is not always the case in other places, as he found out for himself when he left to join another firm briefly in 2012.
The engineer resigned because he was worried about job security as APECO was undergoing an ownership transition. But he continued to stay in touch with managing director Tony Ong, who later offered him a new role in business development.
The new management also assured him that under new owners, no employee would be laid off and the company would continue to operate in an open and transparent manner.
APECO kept that promise, says 46-year-old Mr Andy.
"From then on, communications between management and staff became even more open, and the sense of ownership within the company grew stronger. We had greater involvement between management and owners, more transparency, and they even shared information such as revenue and business development plans," he shares.
Transfer of knowledge and wisdom
As new generations of bosses carried on with the culture of care, the bonds among APECO’s employees have grown stronger over the years.
“It says a lot about the company when foremen around my age are getting their next generation to come to work for APECO,” says Madam Ang.
She adds that old-timers like herself are valued for their years of experience and dedication to the company.
From not knowing how to use a typewriter when she first started working, Madam Ang is now a senior purchaser who is responsible for procuring engineering parts and equipment for all company projects. “I always tell the newcomers, ‘Whatever you want to know, you just ask me. I will tell you everything’,” she says.
“I’ve picked up many skills and learned so much over the years. Until today, I’m still learning,” she adds.
She is grateful for the opportunities the company has given her, citing the autonomy and trust given by her bosses to manage her work and make decisions as key factors that foster a sense of ownership, responsibility, and confidence in completing projects and tasks.
As her procurement work involves direct dealings with partners and suppliers, her bosses gave her full negotiation rights and control when engaging with various stakeholders of the company.
“This authority, backed by my bosses' trust, allows me to do what's best for APECO," Madam Ang explains.
Mr Andy, who has worked for a total of 22 years at APECO, is also grateful that the company has placed significant emphasis on his skill-building and career progression. He joined the company fresh out of school as a junior engineer with no background or knowledge in the power or heavy industries. At APECO, he underwent on-the-job training and attended courses to expand his capabilities. Since then, Mr Andy’s list of engineering projects include well-known places such as Marina Bay Sands, Senoko Power Station and Tuas Power Station.
A recent course he attended was on enterprise risk management at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), fully funded by the company.
"I truly appreciate the continuous support and resources the company has offered for my personal and professional growth. These opportunities have not only helped me advance in my career but have also allowed me to better contribute to the company's success," he adds.
Madam Ang, too, is committed to the company’s success. “I am happy whenever the company gets awarded a new contract. Even if I have to work overtime, I don’t mind,” says the grandmother of three.
After accumulating the skills in the industry, has she ever thought of moving on to a new company? “No, totally no,” Madam Ang replies.
And what about retirement? “Not in my dictionary. I really enjoy working here. As long as I'm healthy, I will just carry on. My managing director also tells me I can continue working for as long as I want.”
