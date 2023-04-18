'I rejected a 50% higher-pay job offer': Why employee choose to stay on in company

If the jovial mood during their interviews for this story was any indication, Madam Doreen Ang and Mr Andy Wijaya work in a company with a warm homely atmosphere.

Their candid free-flowing responses were punctuated with laughter and jokes as they bantered with senior HR and admin executive Sally Khoo, another long-serving employee at engineering firm Asia Projects Engineering (APECO).

“We are happy here. We are like a family,” says Madam Ang.

At 66, she is the engineering firm’s longest serving employee, having worked there for 49 years. She joined the company as a receptionist at age 17 in 1974. At that time, it had only eight employees, including her.

Founded in Singapore in 1970 by two engineers, a Singaporean and a Japanese, APECO was majority acquired by Japan-listed Kyudenko Corporation in 2013. Today, the company has over 400 staff from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines, Japan, India and Bangladesh.

Just as she has witnessed – and been part of – APECO’s changing fortunes over the years, the company, too, has been there for her at the high and low points of her life. When her husband suffered from cancer last year, her bosses told her to work from home for as long as she needed so that she could take care of him.

“During that time, my bosses and colleagues were all so concerned about me. They would call me every now and then. The bosses would Facetime me to ask ‘How’s your hubby?’ They were all very understanding and made an effort to rally around me,” she shares.

“The workers really appreciated it,” Madam Ang says.

Acknowledging the instrumental work of rank-and-file employees, bonuses are first apportioned to staff doing on-site work at power plants before the rest is shared among management staff.

“On occasion when the company is not doing well, workers on the ground get the bonuses first,” says Mr Andy, APECO's deputy general manager for business development.

In words and actions