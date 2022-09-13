Applicants to be vetted, engaged to prevent abuse of One Pass

Two levels of safeguards will be put in place to ensure that only deserving people receive the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass, even as Singapore competes more fiercely to attract the best international talent to its shores.

In a ministerial statement to Parliament on Monday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said his ministry will carefully vet all applications to sieve out those making false salary declarations.

As a second level of checks, the authorities will engage the One Pass holders during their time in Singapore to stay up to date with their income and professional activities here.

This comes after Dr Tan first unveiled enhancements to the work pass framework on Aug 29.

Sixteen MPs had filed questions on the new pass, with four asking about plans to prevent abuse.

The One Pass targets top foreign professionals drawing a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 or more from a single employer, or those with outstanding achievements in arts and culture, sports, science and technology, as well as academia and research.

This pass is meant for talent comparable to the top 5 per cent of the Republic's Employment Pass (EP) holders, an estimated 8,000.

The One Pass allows spouses of holders to work here on a Letter of Consent without a work pass - a move to keep up with competitors such as Britain and Hong Kong that offer spouses work privileges.

Malaysia and Thailand recently launched talent visas too, within the last month, noted Dr Tan.

"When people make major relocation decisions, it is usually a family decision. Without certainty for the spouse, these talent may choose to go elsewhere," he added.

Of the safeguards, Dr Tan said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) already conducts back-end checks to sieve out potential false salary declarations, which will also apply to all One Pass applications.

"This includes scrutinising applications from companies with a limited track record, and asking for more documents to verify that the salary declared will in fact be paid," he said.