Applicants to be vetted, engaged to prevent abuse of One Pass

Two levels of safeguards will be put in place to ensure that only deserving people receive the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass, even as Singapore competes more fiercely to attract the best international talent to its shores.
In a ministerial statement to Parliament on Monday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said his ministry will carefully vet all applications to sieve out those making false salary declarations.
As a second level of checks, the authorities will engage the One Pass holders during their time in Singapore to stay up to date with their income and professional activities here.
This comes after Dr Tan first unveiled enhancements to the work pass framework on Aug 29.
Sixteen MPs had filed questions on the new pass, with four asking about plans to prevent abuse.
The One Pass targets top foreign professionals drawing a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 or more from a single employer, or those with outstanding achievements in arts and culture, sports, science and technology, as well as academia and research.
This pass is meant for talent comparable to the top 5 per cent of the Republic's Employment Pass (EP) holders, an estimated 8,000.
The One Pass allows spouses of holders to work here on a Letter of Consent without a work pass - a move to keep up with competitors such as Britain and Hong Kong that offer spouses work privileges.
Malaysia and Thailand recently launched talent visas too, within the last month, noted Dr Tan.
"When people make major relocation decisions, it is usually a family decision. Without certainty for the spouse, these talent may choose to go elsewhere," he added.
Of the safeguards, Dr Tan said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) already conducts back-end checks to sieve out potential false salary declarations, which will also apply to all One Pass applications.
"This includes scrutinising applications from companies with a limited track record, and asking for more documents to verify that the salary declared will in fact be paid," he said.
MOM will also scrutinise the personal income tax filings of existing EP holders who wish to convert to the One Pass to ensure there are no inconsistencies.
"For overseas candidates, we will further assess their company's market capitalisation and revenue based on verifiable sources," Dr Tan said.
Overseas applicants will need to show they have been working for a firm with a market capitalisation of at least US$500 million (S$700 million) or annual revenue of at least US$200 million for at least a year, or will be working for such a firm in Singapore. Pass holders will also need to update MOM on their professional activities and annual income every year.
Dr Tan said such details will factor into MOM's assessment on whether their passes are eligible for renewal.
He also said although MOM does not impose a time limit requiring One Pass applicants to remain employed, it is not meant to be abused as a visit or travel document.
"MOM reserves the right to cancel the pass if there are extended periods of economic inactivity with no good reasons," he added.
"Having said that, we are bringing in these talents and giving them flexibilities because we want to encourage them to take risks, explore new frontiers and make a big impact to benefit Singapore."
He added that it is important to allow these talents time to ramp up their endeavours.
Addressing questions on how the pass would benefit Singaporeans and impact local employment, Dr Tan said pass holders can contribute in different ways, including as employees of global firms, entrepreneurs and consultants.
Not all will succeed on their first try, though. "What matters is... how well the whole portfolio performs. We are building a rich network of markets, people and ideas, that over time, shows up in the dynamism of our economy," he said.
Dr Tan also said local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will benefit from the influx of top talent. Some could benefit from directly hiring One Pass holders, while others could tap their expertise through consulting services or inviting them to join their boards.
SMEs could also be partners, contractors, suppliers or service providers to this top talent, such as in up-and-coming sectors such as green economy or fintech.
The better Singapore is at attracting and retaining the best talent, local and global, the higher the chances of securing the Republic's economic future and good jobs for all Singaporeans, Dr Tan said.
Otherwise, it may not be able to retain even its own home-grown talent, he added, saying: "Singapore cannot be playing a defensive game when it comes to talent."