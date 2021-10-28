Amazon to create 200 openings here

Technology giant Amazon will grow its presence here by adding 200 new roles over the next year, with both tech and non-tech positions and up to the mid-management level.

This is as the e-commerce firm moved into its new office at Asia Square Tower 1 yesterday, a 100,000 sq ft space across three floors that will accommodate up to 700 of its 2,000 employees here.

Amazon said it is looking to expand its offerings in Singapore, and to bring more local sellers onto its platforms to tap overseas markets.