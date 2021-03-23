Adecco named partner in jobs and skills programme

Adecco Personnel has been picked as the first employment agency to be an SGUnited Jobs and Skills placement partner to provide job seekers with professional career-matching services.

Having placement partners for the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programme "complements the Government's existing job matching efforts and augments overall placement capacity", said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) in a joint statement yesterday.

Employment agencies that have shown that they hire fairly will be appointed as placement partners to help local job seekers find opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programme, they added.

"The appointment of placement partners also recognises the important role (employment agencies) play in the labour market, given their extensive networks and expertise in job matching," said MOM and WSG.

Employment agencies that have been appointed as placement partners will receive fees for the placement of mature job seekers, long-term unemployed job seekers or people with disabilities in jobs, traineeships and attachments.

They are expected to put in place "dedicated measures" to help these job seekers secure job, traineeship or attachment opportunities, said MOM and WSG.

Adecco Personnel was selected through an open tender and its appointment will last one year.

The employment agency is headquartered in Switzerland and has been in Singapore since 1985.

It will also provide job seekers with career tips through physical and virtual workshops.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said employment agencies are key labour market intermediaries with specialised expertise in job matching that will help bridge the gap between employers and job seekers.

"We certainly hope that job seekers will make full use of such services to ease and shorten their job search duration," he added.

Ms Betul Genc, Adecco Group country manager for Singapore, said the firm has been working with governments around the world. "This appointment is another testament to our ability to tap our strong employer network in Singapore and our success of supporting candidates in fulfilling their career ambitions," she said.

This is not the first time that WSG has appointed employment agencies to provide free job-matching services to locals.

In 2017, WSG appointed two foreign agencies - Maximus Asia and Ingeus - under a two-year pilot scheme. The move came after two previous pilot programmes with local employment agencies failed to meet expectations.

WSG later extended the contracts for the two agencies by a year until last June.

In response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday, a WSG spokesman said contracts for the two agencies have been extended again as they achieved "satisfactory placement performance", but did not provide details.

The spokesman said the new initiative will provide an additional placement support channel for job seekers, on top of the current options of WSG's Careers Connect; career matching providers Ingeus and Maximus; and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute.