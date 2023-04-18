Inclusive and collaborative: How global biopharma company’s diverse talents innovate to transform lives

Over the last 10 years, more than US$50 billion (S$66.6 billion) has been invested by biopharma company AbbVie to research, develop and discover new medicines and solutions that make lives better. Ranked sixth in the World’s Best WorkplacesTM, its global workforce of over 50,000 employees are focused every day on delivering a consistent stream of innovative new solutions spanning the key therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, neuroscience, aesthetics and eye care.

Ranked among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, AbbVie completed the transformative acquisition of Allergan in 2020, and brought together two diverse businesses and groups of employees to build a stronger global entity.

With this, Singapore is now one of the few AbbVie locations in the world that has integrated biopharmaceutical operations across manufacturing, pharma and aesthetics – presenting more exposure and professional development opportunities for its high-performing local workforce. This year, AbbVie is ranked among 250 top employers in a list released by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

Four AbbVie leaders in Singapore share about the company’s distinct culture, talent development and its decade of impact on the biopharmaceutical sector.