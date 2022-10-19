9 workers allegedly block Ang Mo Kio building entrance

A group of nine foreign workers allegedly blocked the entrance and exit of NCS Hub on Tuesday afternoon over what was claimed to be unpaid wages.

In an 18-second video posted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents, five of the nine could be seen holding up pieces of paper, which were in Chinese text that stated the name of renovation firm Shanghai Chong Kee, "repay debts owed" and "money owed unpaid".

A caption accompanying the post said the workers claimed they were owed three months of unpaid salary and had used a lorry to block the main entrance of the NCS Hub building.

Some were also seen speaking with police officers subsequently in the video.

The police told The Straits Times that it received a call for assistance at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 at about 1.50pm on Tuesday.

The nine men were aged between 28 and 54, and complied when told by police officers to cease their activity.

No arrests were made. The men are currently assisting with police investigations over the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit.

A database administrator, who wanted to be known only as Mr Murali, told ST he was walking out of the building for lunch at about 2pm when he saw the truck blocking the entrance.

The 38-year-old said he saw that a crowd of about 20 NCS employees and construction workers, who were seemingly uninvolved, had gathered around the five men holding up pieces of paper.

"I asked another construction worker who seemed to be with (the five men) in Tamil what was happening and he said they had not received their wages for three months."

Mr Harry Tan, managing director of Shanghai Chong Kee, said the nine workers are not employees of the firm, which is the main contractor for renovations to the NCS Hub lobby.

Zhengda Corporation was a subcontractor for the project that supplied six workers - four Chinese and two Bangladeshis - from Aug 4 to Sept 27, he said.

He added that Shanghai Chong Kee has already arranged for full payment to Zhengda Corporation for its services by Oct 24, even though the subcontractor had failed to submit its payment claim on time.

"NCS does not owe Shanghai Chong Kee any money and this is a dispute between us and our subcontractors. The above situation with Zhengda Corporation has been resolved amicably between us."

In response to queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it was alerted by the police to an incident on Tuesday involving workers from Zhengda Corporation with salary claims.

"MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) are assisting the workers. The workers have been assured of the help by MOM and TADM, and have returned calmly to their dormitories."