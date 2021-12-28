52,000 workers still without jabs; 6,700 of them are 60 and above

Around 52,000 employees in Singapore have not taken any Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Around 6,700 are aged 60 and above, and are at a very high risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19 infection, it added.

It noted that only a small proportion of these workers are medically ineligible for vaccination.

Meanwhile, 98 per cent of the workforce - excluding self-employed persons - have been inoculated.

As at Dec 19, 80 per cent of companies have attained full vaccine coverage for their workforce.

This is considerable progress, MOM said, as it marks a drop from the 75,000 employees who were not vaccinated as at Dec 5.

The updates come in the wake of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement on Sunday that unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace from Jan 15.

This rule stands, even if they test negative for Covid-19 24 hours beforehand.

Those certified to be medi-cally ineligible for vaccination or who have recovered from Covid-19 within 180 days are allowed to return.

Those who are partially inoculated can go to the workplace, but with a negative pre-event testing result, up to Jan 31. After Jan 31, they must be fully vaccinated.

From Jan 1, 50 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to the office, MOH said on Dec 14.