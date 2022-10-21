5 workers who blocked Ang Mo Kio building entrance have been paid wages owed to them: MOM

SINGAPORE - Five of the 10 foreign workers who earlier this week blocked the entrance of an Ang Mo Kio building over unpaid wages have been paid their salaries by their employer, construction firm Zhengda Corporation, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Shanghai Chong Kee, which is the main contractor that engaged Zhengda Corporation as a sub-contractor to carry out renovations to the lobby of the NCS Hub building, also owes several migrant workers their wages, MOM added in a Facebook post on Friday.

It is not known how many workers are owed wages by Shanghai Chong Kee because investigations are ongoing, the ministry said.

In the Facebook post, MOM said: “Both Shanghai Chong Kee and Zhengda Corporation are being investigated for possible offences under the Employment Act.”

It added that MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) have been helping the 10 migrant workers from Zhengda Corporation who were involved in the incident.

MOM added: “We have assisted all five workers with their salary claims, and Zhengda Corporation has since settled the payments in full.

“We have also verified that the other five workers as well as the rest of Zhengda Corporation’s workforce are not owed salary payments and did not report any well-being concerns thus far.”

Nine men, aged between 28 and 54, blocked the entrance and exit of the NCS Hub building at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 on Tuesday.

A tenth man has since been found to be involved.

In an 18-second video of the incident posted on Tuesday on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group, five of the nine could be seen holding up pieces of paper, printed in Mandarin with the name of renovation firm Shanghai Chong Kee and messages such as “repay debts owed” and “money owed unpaid”.

Shanghai Chong Kee is the main contractor for renovations on the NCS Hub lobby, while Zhengda Corporation was a subcontractor that supplied six workers - four Chinese and two Bangladeshis - from Aug 4 to Sept 27, said Shanghai Chong Kee managing director Harry Tan on Tuesday.

The police on Tuesday received a call for assistance at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 at about 1.50pm that day.

The nine men complied when told by police officers to stop their protest.