20,500 jobs, traineeships, other opportunities on offer in infocomm sector

More than 20,500 jobs, traineeships and other opportunities are still on offer in the information and communications sector.

This is after nearly 16,200 job seekers were placed in the sector by the end of May, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) in a jobs situation report on Friday.

Last year, MOM and WSG worked with 240 partners to match job seekers and employers.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said such partners' respective resources and networks play a crucial role in helping job seekers during these challenging times.

"Many of these initiatives are ground-up efforts, and are the fruits of labour of various individuals and organisations," added Dr Tan, who was speaking to reporters after meeting virtually with LinkedIn Asia-Pacific staff.

The Government also tapped technology firms to leverage artificial intelligence and other functions to improve career match services such as on WSG's MyCareersFuture jobs portal.

On the community front, WSG's volunteer career advisers initiative connects individuals who have years of experience and vast networks with job seekers.

The four race-based self-help groups - the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Yayasan Mendaki, the Singapore Indian Development Association and the Eurasian Association - also have skills programmes for workers.

Meanwhile, the unions, trade associations and chambers bridge the Government and employers, and many also run jobs and skills development and business transformation initiatives.

Recruitment portals and agencies, too, provide access to job options and career-related content.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who was also at the media briefing, said Singapore has a rich ecosystem comprising top global firms, industry associations and training institutions that it can tap to address employment gaps.

"It gives us a unique opportunity to build on the existing partnerships to expand our reach to cover more areas, more companies and eventually, to benefit more people," she added. "By doing so, we can close the gaps faster."