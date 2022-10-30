15,000km from home, but his heart remains in Singapore

A year and a half later, he was called to a much further posting: the Peace Carvin V detachment, nestled among the snow-covered crags of Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB) in south-western Idaho in the United States.

CPT Maung still resides there today, training alongside his counterparts from the 428th Fighter Squadron — the “Buccaneers” — of the United States Air Force (USAF).

Having only spent half a year there, CPT Maung is still relatively new to Mountain Home but there is never a dull moment in Peace Carvin V. He recently returned from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, where he took part in the USAF’s Exercise Red Flag Alaska, a large-scale air combat exercise to hone his combat readiness and flying competencies.

Most of CPT Maung’s time is actually spent in preparation for training missions. A common misconception is that since pilots typically fly only one and a half to two hours a day, they have the rest of the day off, he says.

The 28-year-old is quick to correct this. “Depending on the complexity, the planning, brief, flight and debrief for a mission could last anywhere from eight to 12 hours.

“The thorough debrief and self-critique is how we get better at what we do!”

Necessary sacrifices

Mountain Home AFB may be his new home, and the men and women of Peace Carvin V his newfound family, but his country and loved ones he trains so hard to defend are at the top of his mind every morning.

The distance – almost 15,000 km away from home – also reminds him why he has chosen to make such sacrifices. “I think of my family and remind myself that I am doing this for them.”

After the time he has spent overseas, he is convinced that distance does not matter as long as one's purpose is clear. “Ask yourself: What does serving this national calling mean to you? Is it to defend our Constitution, our values, our sovereignty? Or is it to fight for our families, our friends, our way of life?

“To me, it is more of the latter – the worthy cause of defending my family, friends and our way of life, and the camaraderie with colleagues who give their all in what is ultimately a risky and fulfilling profession,” he says.

“As long as you are convinced that we must be able to defend ourselves and it is worth serving for something greater than yourself, then this will invariably be a meaningful and deeply satisfying career.”

Find out more about MINDEF/SAF scholarships (now open for application) today.