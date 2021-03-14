11,000 sign up for webinars to learn tech-related skills

In just two weeks, about 11,000 people have signed up for free webinars offered under a Smart Nation and U event, a clear sign of the interest that Singaporeans have in learning technology-related skills, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said.

At a Let's Go jobs and skills fair yesterday at Downtown East, Dr Janil said: "I think Singaporeans are demonstrating that they are very much interested in learning about these technology skills, and then take on jobs that use these skills... Technology skills are a useful skill set."

He added that a common misunderstanding is that the push for technology is to replace jobs.

"Actually, if you've been seeing what we're doing with Smart Nation, it's the complete opposite.

"It's to give people the skills so that they are empowered, but they are very much part of the tech growth space. The reality is we will use technology as a multiplier of human effort. That's key because in order for us to grow opportunities, we can't be limited by the amount of manpower that we have," he added.

Registration for the Let's Learn webinars started late last month. They will be held from tomorrow to March 26.

The 23 webinars, which cover topics such as artificial intelligence and e-commerce, are part of the two-week Smart Nation and U event organised by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and National Trades Union Congress.

Aimed at helping individuals and businesses ride the digital wave, the event was launched last Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Besides the free webinars, it also features Let's Go fairs on technology-focused jobs and skills. The fairs, which started last Thursday at Downtown East, Jurong Point, Nex, Suntec City and Toa Payoh HDB Hub, will end today.

They feature booths by various partners, such as SkillsFuture Singapore which offers career and skills advice, as well as technology showcases for the public to learn about the latest innovations.

They are held in conjunction with a virtual career fair, which offers more than 1,500 technology-related jobs across various sectors.

Administrative executive Victoria Kee, 42, who was at the fair in Downtown East yesterday, said she wanted to look for jobs where she could put her skills to good use.

Ms Kee, who graduated with a diploma in computer science 20 years ago, said: "Before this, there wasn't any opportunity to go into the technology sector... Now technology is very popular and the Government is pushing for it, so I think it is a good chance for me to build up my skills and go back to what I've learnt."