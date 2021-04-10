1 in 3 job vacancies last year involved working remotely

The pandemic has not only affected hiring trends here, but also changed the nature of the jobs on offer.

About 35 per cent of job vacancies last year involved work that could be done remotely, largely for professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles, according to the annual job vacancies report released by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) yesterday.

Nearly half - 45 per cent - of all job openings last year were newly created rather than existing positions, partly as a result of job redesign efforts and moves aimed at coaxing firms to transform.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that the pace of business transformation was sustained throughout 2020, despite it being a year of "great turmoil" for many companies.

But employers seizing new opportunities may find it a challenge getting workers with in-demand skills, she added. "For job seekers, a willingness to reskill will be increasingly necessary."

The survey of 14,480 private and public sector organisations found that 27.5 per cent of vacancies last year were unfilled for six months or more, easing slightly from the 28 per cent for the year before.

Employers having trouble filling PMET positions cited the lack of necessary skills and work experience, said Mrs Teo.

For non-PMET roles, job seekers might be deterred by the work environment, the physical demands, as well as shift work, she added.

The survey was carried out in September and November last year, when the job market was still reeling from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has led many employers to implement flexible work arrangements. Remote working was possible for 57 per cent of the PMET vacancies.

In contrast, only 6 per cent of non-PMET openings were suitable for such arrangements, reflecting the need for on-site work.

The ministry shared that the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and led to a demand for infocomm technology professionals.

IT development roles such as software, Web and multimedia developers and systems analysts are the most sought after.

These employers are prepared to pay more to attract candidates with the right skills, including knowledge of programming languages, said MOM.

Firms are also looking for cyber-security professionals and business development managers.

The healthcare sector is expected to expand with strong demand for nurses and healthcare assistants.

Non-PMET vacancies last year were typically for cleaners and security guards, as businesses stepped up efforts on sanitation and enforcing safe distancing.

There were also many vacancies for consumer-facing roles such as shop sales assistants and waiters.

Generally, non-PMET vacancies were harder to fill.

Of the non-PMET openings last year, 41.6 per cent were unfilled for six months or more, up from 41.2 previously.

Meanwhile, for PMET vacancies, 17.2 per cent were unfilled for at least six months, down from 18.8 per cent.

This was especially so for positions where workers relied on specialised technical knowledge, such as software developers.

The report found that seven in 10 vacancies did not use academic qualifications as the main consideration for filling the positions, particularly for non-PMET roles.

In a Facebook post, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo said these are encouraging signs that the Budget measures rolled out "have not only helped cushion the impact on business and workers, but also set us on the road to recovery and longer-term growth".

He added: "I hope workers will continue to keep an open mind when it comes to learning new skills and taking on new roles, or even switching to other industries that are hiring."

