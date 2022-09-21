1 in 2 has experienced discrimination at workplace: Survey

One in two people has experienced workplace discrimination, and cases involving race are the most common, followed by those involving age and gender.

Those with disabilities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people and women experienced more workplace discrimination than others.

These results from the first survey on workplace discrimination conducted by gender advocacy group Aware and consumer research company Milieu Insight were released on Tuesday.

Ms Corinna Lim, Aware's executive director, said she hopes that the survey results can contribute to Singapore's upcoming anti-discrimination legislation.

The Milieu survey was conducted in August, a year after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Singapore would enact anti-discrimination legislation.

A sample of 1,000 respondents were polled on their experiences of direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment in the workplace in the last five years.

Indirect discrimination refers to workplace policies that apply to all staff, but disproportionately affect a marginalised group.

Ms Lim said: "The findings highlight particular 'pain points' that deserve attention, such as indirect discrimination, which is frequently left out of conversations and policy decisions.

"We hope the legislation can employ an expansive definition of discrimination, one that captures the full range of experiences workers face at all points of the employment cycle."

This ranges from promotion opportunities to recruitment, she said.

Ms Lim added: "Anti-discrimination legislation must also include a comprehensive range of protected characteristics, including sexual orientation, gender identity and disability."

She said the current fair employment guidelines by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) are inadequate as employers find loopholes around the guidelines. And, instead of merely listing what companies can and cannot do, they should define discrimination.

She cited a case of pregnancy discrimination. The Employment Act says an employee must be hired for three months before she can get paid maternity leave. But one company hired a woman for 88 days and then renewed her contract to get away with not giving her the due protections.

The survey also found that 54 per cent of those who felt discriminated at work did not report it to any channels such as a boss, the company's human resources department or the Manpower Ministry. The respondents did not believe the discrimination was severe enough, did not trust the authorities to act on their report or did not have enough evidence of discrimination.

Almost the same proportion of respondents who reported discrimination and those who did not report it - about 28 per cent - ended up quitting their jobs. Thirty-four per cent of those who reported discrimination avoided their perpetrator as much as possible, 29 per cent requested a transfer to another department or location, and 13 per cent refrained from applying for jobs in the same industry.

"The adverse career impacts on even those who did report discrimination are a grim indictment of organisations' ability to deal with this issue," said Ms Lim.

"It's clear that companies cannot be relied upon to tackle discrimination on their own without further incentive and guidance."