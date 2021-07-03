Job security a worry for many here

More than half of about 2,000 Singapore residents polled said they were concerned about job security and prospects, said an Institute of Policy Studies report released yesterday.

The report also found that more than 70 per cent identify as being part of the working or lower-middle classes.

Most of those polled feel racist incidents do not happen often in their neighbourhoods, but the proportion of people who feel this way has dropped over the years.

Residents are also split when it comes to trusting people of differing religions and nationalities.

The report also found that Singaporeans remain politically apathetic - nearly four in 10 do not discuss politics with friends.

