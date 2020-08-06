JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun to sing at NDP show

Home-grown singers Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin will perform together at a National Day Parade for the first time, singing an English version of their song Stay With You.

The Mandopop stars will perform during the parade's evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.

The Straits Times understands that Sun, 42, will be singing Stay With You at the venue. Lin, 39, will be joining her virtually in the duet.

The original Mandarin version of the song was released in January in a tribute to front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Lin composed the tune while Sun wrote the lyrics. The English version of the song was created for this year's National Day Parade and is dedicated to the "unsung heroes in our lives", says the parade's Instagram page @ndpeeps.

Lin wrote in an Instagram post yesterday: "2020 has been a difficult year for us all. I hope this special rendition of Stay With You can kindle a sense of togetherness no matter where we are."

Meanwhile, Sun wrote: "To the people who have stayed where they are most needed and kept us safe, thank you."

This is not the first time the stars are involved in the parade. In 2002, Sun sang the NDP theme song, We Will Get There. In 2015, Lin sang the Golden Jubilee NDP theme song, Our Singapore. Both songs were composed by Dick Lee.

Besides Sun and Lin, the evening show on Sunday will feature home-grown performers, such as singer-songwriters Charlie Lim and Nathan Hartono, rapper Fariz Jabba and actor-comedian Hossan Leong.

The show will be aired on television on Sunday from 7pm. It comprises six sections, mostly devoted to featuring how Singaporeans have dealt with the effects of the pandemic.

The show will also feature a virtual choir, composed of Singaporeans singing We Are Singapore, and renditions of classic NDP songs.

The pledge will be recited in unison at 8.20pm and the show will conclude with firework displays across the island.

The Aug 9 celebrations have a morning portion that will include a parade at the Padang reviewed by President Halimah Yacob. Numerous segments of the parade, such as the state flag fly-past, Red Lions parachutist jumps and a mobile column, will take place at various locations across the island, including heartland areas.