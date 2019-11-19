Jewel shines with global award, lauded as jury's favourite

Jewel Changi Airport has bagged a top award for outstanding retail real estate projects worldwide.

It received the Special Jury Award at this year's Mapic Awards, which recognise excellence, innovation and creativity in the global retail real estate industry. The award was presented in Cannes, France, said Jewel Changi Airport in a statement.

The awards, in their 24th year, saw a total of 111 entries from 33 countries across 11 categories.

Jewel had submitted entries in two categories - Best Leisure Concept and Best Shopping Mall - but the panel, comprising top retail real estate experts, gave it the Special Jury Award, which goes to the jury's favourite project among all entries.

In the citation, Mapic Awards jury president Mayte Legeay noted that the retail sector is constantly changing and the industry faces challenges in embracing new customer behaviour.

"There is indeed a need to create something different (such as) lifestyle hub destinations, including a larger mix of retail, food and beverage, entertainment and well-being in order to attract customers again.

"We find a perfect example of this trend in Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore... because of its great innovative qualities in terms of architecture, retail, leisure and... mixed offerings," she said.

Following the win, Jewel chief executive Hung Jean said: "We share this success with our 280 tenants who have worked closely with us to deliver a unique shopping and dining experience in Jewel."

This is not Jewel's first Mapic Awards win. It bagged the Mapic Best Futura Shopping Centre in 2016, three years before it opened.

Jewel has attracted more than 50 million visitors, including repeat customers, since it opened in April.

The 135,700 sq m complex includes shopping and dining options and attractions, as well as airport and accommodation facilities.

At Jewel's official opening ceremony last month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the complex has become "one of the instantly recognisable icons of Singapore".