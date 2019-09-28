Jewel Changi Airport ceiling collapses? No, it's in Shanghai

Less than two months ago, a video of a ceiling collapsing in a mall made the rounds online.

Some netizens said it was taken at the newly built Jewel Changi Airport that opened in April. But that was not the case.

The video, taken in the basement level of a mall, shows water seeping through what seems to be a false ceiling.

Mall customers are seen stepping away from the area where the leak is, before a portion of the ceiling collapses under the weight of the water.

The incident occurred in a shopping centre in Shanghai last month, according to media reports.

Malaysia's China Press reported that the incident took place in Shanghai's Vanke Mall, and that the leak was due to a burst water pipe.

A spokesman for Jewel in Singapore confirmed that no such incident took place at Jewel.

The Straits Times understands that the police are aware of the video and did not receive any report of such an incident.