JCs, MI can tap MOE's bulk tender to buy personal learning devices

Junior colleges and Millennia Institute (MI) can tap the Ministry of Education's (MOE) bulk tender to purchase personal learning devices (PLDs) for their students, MOE said on Tuesday.

This follows the announcement made earlier in the day that all secondary and junior college students will undertake home-based learning at least two days a month from the third term of next year.

However, the roll-out of PLDs by the end of next year applies only to secondary school students and not their JC counterparts.

The devices - either tablets or laptops - will be chosen by each secondary school from a range of models selected by MOE.

This flexible arrangement will allow different schools to choose a device that best supports their teaching and the learning needs of their students.

A ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that each JC has developed its own approach to using digital devices for educational purposes.

He added that the use of such devices has grown significantly over time.

MOE will continue to support JCs and Millennia Institute with resources and training, the spokesman said.

MOE said its bulk tender will lower the cost for students but did not state how much each device will cost them.

It said cost will depend on the PLDs selected by the school and emphasised that expected out-of-pocket expenses from students will be kept to a minimum, as students may use their Edusave account to purchase the devices.

Under current Edusave disbursement rates, secondary school students receive $290 a year, amounting to between $1,160 and $1,450 for four to five years of education, while primary school pupils receive $230 a year, totalling $1,380 over six years.

This flexible arrangement will allow different schools to choose a device that best supports their teaching and the learning needs of their students.

On top of these, a one-off $200 top-up was given to all primary and secondary students in April.

For Singaporean students on the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme, a subsidy will be provided, and those who still cannot afford the device with their Edusave balance and the subsidy will be further aided to bring their out-of-pocket expenses to zero.

The spokesman said yesterday that secondary school students who wish to use their own devices must have them meet specifications stated by the school.

They must also allow the school to install a device management application on their device, similar to those installed on school-selected devices.

Without naming specific device models, MOE said on Tuesday that its selected range has different operating systems and specifications, all of which support the running of key applications like the ministry's Singapore Student Learning Space portal.

It added that the PLDs will last long enough to cover each student's time in secondary school.