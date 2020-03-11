Japan trip disrupted? View Gardens' cherry blossoms

The global coronavirus outbreak may have disrupted some people's plans to travel to Japan this month to view cherry blossoms, but Gardens by the Bay is offering them a chance to view peach and cherry blossoms at its Flower Dome.

Singapore residents can share what their disrupted trip meant to them through the Gardens' website this week for a chance to win free tickets to the Sakura Matsuri, Japanese for Cherry Blossom Festival, which was launched yesterday.

Tickets will be available for 500 residents who had planned to travel to Japan between March 1 and May 31. They will have to provide proof of trip cancellation from the airline or travel agency.

Gardens by the Bay chief executive officer Felix Loh said the effort is part of the attraction's Where Flowers Never Stop Blooming initiative, that hopes to "inspire and build confidence within the community" in the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I hope this year's Sakura Matsuri brings the excitement of cherry blossoms to Singapore, and to people who missed out on travelling to Japan," he said. "Our green spaces continue to be open for respite and recreation."

The Gardens has also partnered Pan Pacific Singapore to offer a 30 per cent discount at the hotel's Edge, Hai Tien Lo and Keyaki restaurants till June 30 if they present a conservatory ticket.

This is the fifth year Sakura Matsuri is being held. This year's edition has over 500 cherry and peach blossom trees in a Japanese springtime landscape, which includes a Japanese teahouse, Gassho-style farmhouses, and torii gates. Children can follow the adventures of Momotaro, a Japanese folklore hero said to be born from a peach, and three legendary warriors.

At the launch were National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Japan's ambassador to Singapore Jun Yamazaki, and Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh.

The festival ends on March 29, with a two-day Anime Garden, a celebration of Japanese pop culture with free concerts, anime screenings and appearances by celebrity cosplayers at The Meadow.

Singapore residents get 50 per cent off tickets to the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, Floral Fantasy and Supertree Observatory till March 22. Resident children aged 12 and below get free admission to these attractions during the school holidays from March 14 to 22.