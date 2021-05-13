Japan PM invited to headline Shangri-La Dialogue

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to be the keynote speaker at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue from June 4 to 5, The Straits Times has learnt.

The organiser of the major security summit, London's International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said in a statement to ST that its invitation to Mr Suga to be the keynote speaker "is being considered favourably".

A senior Japanese government official told ST that Japan sees it as an honour that Mr Suga has been invited as a keynote speaker to one of the most influential forums on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr Suga is considering attending the forum, and his decision will be contingent on the Covid-19 situation in Japan, said the official.

The country, which has seen more than 600,000 cases and 11,000 deaths owing to Covid-19, is under a state of emergency that was initially due to expire on Tuesday but has been extended to May 31.

On Tuesday, Japanese wire agency Kyodo News reported, citing government sources, that Mr Suga is expected to call for a free and open Indo-Pacific at the dialogue. This mirrors the agenda for the United States, which confirmed last week that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would attend the fully in-person event.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was the most recent keynote speaker at the event in 2019; the dialogue was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last Japanese premier to headline the dialogue was Mr Shinzo Abe, in 2014.

Mr Suga's government is facing mounting public pressure over plans to proceed with the Tokyo Olympic Games from July 23 to Aug 8. With a party leadership election and a general election due in the next few months, a poll in Japan released on Monday showed that support for the 72-year-old was at its lowest since he took office last September.

If he attends the dialogue, he would be among high-level defence policymakers from more than 40 countries to gather in an event "bubble" centred on the Singapore hotel it is named after.

IISS has said it will continue to closely partner the Singapore Government to ensure the "highest levels of safety" for participants.

• Additional reporting by Walter Sim