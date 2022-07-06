Jamus Lim, Alvin Tan debate response to cost-of-living concerns

Prices of food, transport and energy here have been going up so fast that Singapore is now facing a cost-of-living crisis, said Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim yesterday.

He said in Parliament that the situation has gone beyond an inflation problem, and stressed that the Government must do more to help.

Associate Professor Lim (Sengkang GRC) suggested several ways this could be done, including strengthening the Singapore dollar and spending more funds to support those who need it the most.

In response, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said that the Government plans and executes its fiscal policies for the long term, but maintains dexterity to zoom into details that matter on the ground to Singaporeans as well as local businesses.

Its approach focuses on strong job creation and wage growth as the best ways to help tide Singaporeans through current economic difficulties, and on making sure the country has sufficient resources to tackle long-term challenges.

Mr Tan said there is a need to recognise the global nature of the price pressures Singapore is facing. The sharp pickup of food and oil prices since the fourth quarter of last year principally reflects the effects of serious disruption of global supply, due to the Ukraine conflict and other factors, he said. "It is inevitable that some of these price increases will affect our economy."

On strengthening the Singapore dollar, Prof Lim said doing so will reduce the cost of imported goods and services. A stronger currency could lower domestic inflation as well, given how so much of what is consumed here is imported.

He said there is ample evidence such strengthening is affordable, given how standard metrics for comparing the under-and overvaluation of the Singapore dollar suggest it is significantly undervalued.

Strengthening the Singapore dollar could be as simple as ceasing interventions that restrain Singapore's exchange rate, and allowing foreign exchange markets to work, he said. "This is a luxury that precious few countries can afford, but one that we can leverage now."

Mr Tan said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) takes several factors into account when it comes to the exchange rate.

Strengthening this rate cannot fully offset rising global prices without causing immediate negative consequences on growth and, therefore, the labour market, he warned. He said this is why many advanced central banks are guarded about the speed and extent to which they will raise interest rates.

"Monetary policy actions in (and) of themselves have attendant spillover effects that must be taken into account in the uncertain, challenging economic environment. Therefore, a judicious blend of tight monetary policy and targeted supportive fiscal policy that is carefully calibrated is most appropriate."

Singapore maintains a stable macroeconomic environment so businesses and households can make economic decisions with confidence, said Mr Tan.

He noted that a core tenet is Singapore's exchange rate-centred monetary policy, which has helped the country manage inflation.

"MAS has pre-emptively tightened monetary policy since October last year. This longstanding policy has directly helped dampen imported inflation," he said.

For instance, while global food commodity prices rose by an average of 25.4 per cent year on year over the first five months of this year, domestic food prices rose by an average of 3.6 per cent year on year over the same period, he said.

And as global energy prices rose by 27.5 per cent, energy-related components in Singapore's consumer price index, which include the cost of electricity, gas and petrol, rose by 13.6 per cent year on year between January and May.