Jamiyah Halfway House spreads Deepavali cheer

Deepavali will be a lot more pleasant for Madam Sandra Kanna Pitchaymuthu, 63, and her brother this year, thanks to donations that have transformed their gloomy, rundown two-room flat into a bright and cheery home. The widow and her brother both suffer from various medical conditions that prevent them from working.

Yesterday, she breathed a sigh of relief under the breeze of a brand new ceiling fan. It was among appliances such as ceiling lights, a gas stove, a water heater, wardrobes and a coffee table donated by Jamiyah Halfway House (Darul Islah) to spread cheer to needy individuals ahead of festive celebrations. She is the latest beneficiary of Project Happiness, a programme launched by the halfway house this year.

Seen here with Madam Sandra are Mr Rosman Ahmad (in white), vice-chairman of Queenstown Lengkok Bahru Zone Residents' Committee; Dr Isa Hassan (standing), vice-president III of Jamiyah Singapore; Mr Mohd Faizal Abas (far right), head of Jamiyah Halfway House; and a Jamiyah resident (in red).

An overwhelmed Madam Sandra said: "I am so happy someone cares about us. Now, everything is new in the house. This year, I will celebrate Deepavali and invite my family and friends."