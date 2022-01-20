Jabs for kids

No serious side effects reported

Updated
Published
3 min ago

No serious reactions were reported as at Dec 31 among children aged five to 11 who have received Covid-19 vaccines. There were six non-serious reactions - such as hives - with 20,327 doses administered, said the Health Sciences Authority.

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2022, with the headline No serious side effects reported. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top