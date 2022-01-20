No serious reactions were reported as at Dec 31 among children aged five to 11 who have received Covid-19 vaccines. There were six non-serious reactions - such as hives - with 20,327 doses administered, said the Health Sciences Authority.
No serious reactions were reported as at Dec 31 among children aged five to 11 who have received Covid-19 vaccines. There were six non-serious reactions - such as hives - with 20,327 doses administered, said the Health Sciences Authority.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2022, with the headline No serious side effects reported. Subscribe