About 30,000 migrant workers across 30 dormitories will have their first Covid-19 jabs in the coming weeks, in the second phase of a vaccination exercise. The first phase, rolled out two weeks ago, targeted 10,000 residents in five dorms and has been completed, with 97 per cent of about 9,000 eligible workers receiving their first doses, said Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng yesterday.
Covid-19
Jabs for 30k more migrant workers
- Published36 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 27, 2021, with the headline 'Jabs for 30k more migrant workers'.