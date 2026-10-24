‘I’ve been exactly where they are’

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Cell group leader Monette, who declined to give her last name, overcame her own debt trap and now helps other foreign domestic workers.

In 2019, Monette owed money to three loan sharks and was so frightened she could barely function.

The 42-year-old Filipina, who declined to give her last name, says: “You cannot sleep, you cannot eat, you cannot work. You’re so scared that you can’t even close your eyes.”

To harass her, a lender repeatedly sent food delivery riders to her employer’s home with orders worth about $100 each, payable on delivery. As the doorbell kept ringing, her employer grew suspicious and angry.

“My boss kept asking, ‘Why are so many things being delivered? How many times is the doorbell ringing?’” Monette says. “I had to tell her, ‘I didn’t order any of this’.”

Like many of the domestic workers she now advises, she had borrowed to send money home, taking on more debt than she could afford.

“I think I lost all sense of boundaries. I just gave and gave and gave. I didn’t think about what my family actually needed.”

When she finally told her British employer the truth, she expected the worst. Instead, her employer installed CCTV cameras, asked the condominium’s security guards to keep strangers out and helped her contact the Ministry of Manpower. The ministry referred her to Blessed Grace Social Services and Pastor Billy Lee.

She says: “Being honest with my employer changed everything. I faced the consequences, yes, but because I was a good worker and they valued me, they protected me.”

Today, she leads a cell group at her church and advises other Filipina domestic workers facing similar pressures. Her message is simple: set limits on what you send home, learn to say no and never borrow what you cannot repay.

“Explain to your family that you’re not earning much. If you can’t afford to send money, wait for your salary. Don’t borrow.”

Her experience gives her words weight. She says: “I know their feelings. I know their stress. I’ve been exactly where they are.”

She also urges workers in trouble to speak honestly with their employers and seek help before their debts deepen. “If you’re already in trouble, don’t make it worse. Learn to manage your money and your salary. That’s the best advice I can give you.”