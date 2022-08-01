It's showtime

Aisyah Aziz

Singer hopes to touch viewers with song of love and support

Singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz's soaring vocals will helm the second chapter of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) show, which centres on the experience Singapore went through during the early days of the pandemic.

The home-grown artiste, 28, will perform a song from the musical Dear Evan Hansen titled You Will Be Found, which carries a message of love and support.

"To me, it's the most beautiful song choice because of how heartfelt and hopeful it is," she said.

"I really hope my performance will touch every one of our souls, even myself, because all of us have been affected by the pandemic."

Through contemporary dance, the second chapter, titled Lights In The Dark, is meant to pay tribute to front-line workers who have endured personal struggles while carrying out their professional duties.

Speaking to The Straits Times before the first full-scale preview on July 23, the singer said her love for performing has kept her coming back to the NDP since her first year in 2018.

"The opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people live is amazing," she said. "I also get to meet a lot of friends and connect with new artistes through this show, which is invaluable."

Liu Ling Ling

Getai veteran excited about her NDP debut

Getai veteran Liu Ling Ling, 59, is well known for her bright personality and vibrant costumes, both of which she is excited to display for Singapore come Aug 9.

A first-time performer at the National Day Parade (NDP), she will sing One Half (Ji Lang Ji Pua) in Hokkien in the third chapter of the parade show. The song is a bittersweet ballad made popular by film-maker Royston Tan's getai movie 881, released in 2007.

She said: "This is my first time performing at the NDP and I am grateful that it is in the final one taking place at the Marina Bay floating platform with a live audience.

"It feels so surreal, as if I'm performing to the whole of Singapore. It's unbelievable."

She said the best part of performing is seeing the audience enjoying the show.

"The exclamation from the audience when the getai rolls out to the centre of the stage, that feeling is one of astonishment and gratitude and leaves me close to tears each and every time."

When asked about any sacrifices she has had to make during preparations for the show, she said there were none and that she saw the experience as a treasured memory for life.

"My hope is that there will be no more viruses and pandemics in the future and we can have audiences and crowds without any restrictions," she said.

Syarafana Shafeeq

Andy Benjamin Cai

It's my biggest responsibility, says chief of choreography

For dancer Andy Benjamin Cai, 38, being chief choreographer of the National Day Parade (NDP) show segment is his biggest responsibility yet.

"For such a large-scale event, the communication between the creative team and show partners like Soka Gakkai Singapore and People's Association is a challenge," he said.

"There are so many moving parts that if one person forgets to pass on a message to somebody else, it just gets lost. The most difficult aspect is when you need to pick up all the missing points, and tell 500 to 1,000 people.

Mr Cai, a senior manager at the Singapore Armed Forces' Music and Drama Company with over 15 years of dance experience, put the show together with co-choreographers of different segments.

Conceptualisation of the performances with veteran actor Adrian Pang, creative director of the NDP show segment, started last December, while rehearsals began in March.

During performances, he stations himself in the audience, below the stage or at the gate to cue performers.

This is his second time choreographing for the NDP - the first time was in 2017.

He noticed that after two years of scaled-down shows during the pandemic, the performers seem extra excited to put on the show this year. "Everybody is so eager to perform... it's the first time they're on the float. The energy just inspires me and moves me."

Shermaine Ang

James Lee

Participation in parade a chance to overcome speech issue

Physical education teacher James Lee, 32, was diagnosed with dystonia, a disorder that causes the muscles to contract involuntarily, when he suddenly had trouble speaking fluently last year.

The condition gave him a speech impediment, but this has not stopped the martial arts trainer at Soka Gakkai Singapore from participating in the National Day Parade for the fourth time.

Soka Gakkai Singapore is a Buddhist organisation that has performing arts groups in fields such as drums and martial arts.

Mr Lee, who took part in the parade in 2012 and 2021 as a performer and in 2019 as a trainer, wanted to push himself instead of giving up. "I want to press on as it is a platform for me to continue to try to overcome this issue."

He trains a group of 25 performers in a show segment involving about 300 participants. "It can be embarrassing and difficult as a trainer having to communicate with them a lot," he said, adding that his speech impediment can worsen with fatigue.

The segment involves the performers fighting to overcome challenges, and this speaks to him.

"We may look defeated, but we step up and we want to fight again, and we focus on hope. Eventually we have victory," he said of the segment.

Mr Lee hopes Singaporeans can stay strong amid adversity. "Let's respect the hardship or sadness we face. Let's be much stronger together. Fight together."

Shermaine Ang

Rishi Budhrani

Comedian keen to bring some humour to the mix

Known for his witty observations about life in Singapore, funnyman Rishi Budhrani may as well be Iceman: cool under pressure.

The first-time National Day Parade (NDP) participant will join stalwarts - actress Siti Khalijah and radio personalities Joakim Gomez and Sonia Chew - at the Marina Bay floating platform as co-host of the parade.

"This is going to sound weird, but there's really no pressure… I hope I don't have to eat my words," said Budhrani, 37, just before going on stage for the first full-scale preview of the parade on July 23.

"The crew is amazing, my fellow artistes are all amazing.

"It's like coming together with a bunch of friends, hanging out, and trying to give Singapore the best show possible."

The comedian leapt at the chance to bring some humour to the mix, though he stresses that he will not be performing a full stand-up comedy routine.

Veteran actor Adrian Pang, creative director of the NDP show segment, one of the first people Budhrani worked with in show business, had roped him in.

"Never in my life did I imagine I would get the call," said Budhrani, who has never watched the parade live.

He feels that the NDP is a chance for him to represent the small comedy community in Singapore. "I think there are a lot of young comedians watching out there going: 'Wow, is it really possible that our small community could eventually represent the nation in an event like this?'

"So for me, that's a huge thing - to be able to go out there and entertain the nation on behalf of the comedians in this country."

Tay Hong Yi

Braden Lim, S.M. Bharathi and Muhammad Asyraf

Sending a message of unity, hope through dance

First-time National Day Parade (NDP) youth performers Braden Lim, 16, and S.M. Bharathi, 15, hope that Singaporeans will become more united and optimistic about the future after a difficult two years.

Braden, a National Junior College student, and Bharathi, who studies at CHIJ Secondary School, hope to convey this through their dance routine.

The two have had to balance their studies with preparing for the NDP since June, rehearsing for four hours every week and then double that from late June.

"My family encouraged me to create a timetable. I made one and strictly followed it," said Bharathi.

Braden is hopeful that Singaporeans will band together. "For me, the NDP theme this year is a reminder that we can continue developing as a country only if we unite and encourage one another."

National University of Singapore second-year chemistry student Muhammad Asyraf, 21, who is also performing at the NDP for the first time, described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The NDP stage is one of the biggest in Singapore," said Mr Asyraf, who is in the dance club of NUS' Kent Ridge Hall.

The seven NUS halls involved in the segment practised separately before coming together to further rehearse.

Mr Asyraf said: "I think the show is a good reminder to not lose hope and believe that we can overcome any future adversity as one nation."

Shermaine Ang