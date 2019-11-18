It's child's play at Sentosa art showcase

Children playing at the art installation Candy Quartz, by artists Reza Hasni from Singapore and Tina Fung from Denmark, at Sentosa Cove Village yesterday.

The interactive light art installation features seesaws set among colourful illustrations that represent child-like fun and play. Guests are invited to play on the seesaws, an activity that establishes an emotional bond with another.

Sentosa's Island Lights, showcasing installations by local and international artists, takes place at Sentosa Cove Village until Dec 31.

Admission to the exhibition is free, and it runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm daily.