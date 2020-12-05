It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Walk of Lights launched at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - Despite the colder weather in the next few weeks, Singapore is unlikely to have a white Christmas this year.

Still, it may be possible to find some festive cheer in the form of a series of light shows that will be held at Gardens By the Bay till Dec 27.

Titled the "Walk of Lights", the event was launched on Friday night (Dec 4) by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat with the push of a button lighting up a large multi-coloured Christmas tree made entirely of lights.

It is organised by Christmas Wonderland and will feature eight large light installations including the 17m tall Spalliera, a massive multi-coloured structure made by hand using white wood, that visitors can stand under.

This is the seventh edition of the yearly event, which will this year require bookings at specific time slots to control crowd sizes in keeping with Covid-19 safe management measures.

Still, despite the more muted atmosphere of this year's end-of-year festivities, the organisers hope that the light shows will be able to bring people together.

Director of Blue Sky Events Sarah Martin said in her speech at the launch: "Light has been a source of inspiration and a powerful unifying symbol for hundreds of years.

"This year, we hope our Walk of Lights will uplift and bring communities together in a safe manner, and pay tribute to everyone's resilience given the times."

Pre-booking for the event is required and tickets can only be bought online.

Tickets cost $5 each, and the event is open from 6.30pm to 11pm every night with last admissions at 10.30pm.



Mr Heng and his wife pose for a photo at the Walk of Lights. PHOTO: REUTERS

