Coronavirus: It's a relief to be home but students mindful of their families' safety

After a 21-hour journey that included a Paris layover, graduate student Lim Ying Xuan arrived at a relatively empty Changi Airport where he quickly collected his luggage and headed straight to a relative's vacant flat, where he will be spending the next two weeks alone.

His family had stocked the fridge with groceries and daily essentials for the University of Cambridge history student, 25, to serve out his 14-day stay-home notice at the four-room Housing Board unit in Punggol from Friday.

"I'm isolating myself and treating it as if I have the virus. I don't want to put my family at risk because within the United Kingdom, we don't know who has the virus and who doesn't," Mr Lim told The Straits Times over the phone.

His parents, who are in their 60s, occasionally drop off food at his front door. Mr Lim, who said he is feeling well, opens the door and waves to them only when they are at the lift landing some metres away.

Mr Lim is one of many Singaporeans studying overseas who have returned home in the past week, after an advisory by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) last Tuesday to do so, as the number of Covid-19 cases globally increases rapidly.

Since Saturday, Singaporeans and residents returning to the country must serve a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice. All short-term visitors will no longer be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 11.59pm today.

"The moment MFA issued the advisory, friends who had lingering doubts about whether or not to go back made their decision," said Mr Lim.

What ensued was a "mad rush" to book a one-way flight ticket and pack four years' worth of belongings into two bags, he added.

Mr Lim monitors his temperature twice daily and records it on a white board where he counts down to the day he can step out of the house.

Some returning overseas students said it was a relief to be home.

Early last week, fine arts undergraduate Joshua Lau, 22, said he and his sister Deborah, 23, were still debating whether to leave London.

"But when we stepped into Changi, it was a huge mental relief. Our fear was if we had got sick in London, we wouldn't be able to get proper healthcare because we're international students," said Mr Lau, who attends Central Saint Martins in London. His sister is an arts and culture management postgraduate student at King's College.

He added that he knows of at least 15 other Singaporean students who have flown home in the past week.

The flight home was not without drama for Mr Lau, who said some travellers at Gatwick Airport where he was taking his flight had on hazmat suits and raincoats.

The siblings wore only masks on the flight, as that was all they had.

Back in Singapore, they disinfected their luggage and shoes before stepping into the house and now spend most of their time in separate bedrooms.

"If I want to talk to my family in person, we'll stand a distance away. Hugs can wait; what's important is that we're all back together safely," said Mr Lau.

National University of Singapore medical school student Shanisse Tsai, 22, is doing the same.

Ms Tsai, who was in Boston for a four-week internship programme at Harvard Medical School, decided to self-isolate for two weeks despite having arrived a day before the stay-home notice kicked in.

"I went through the airports and various points of contact, so even though it's not mandatory, I think the socially responsible thing to do is to isolate myself," she said.

Her family members leave her meals outside her door.

She is working on a research project in place of the now-cancelled internship programme as she had completed only two of the scheduled four weeks.

"At first, it was quite disappointing to leave because the internship was really hard to get. But as the situation got more serious in Boston, nothing beats the anticipation to get home; I just wanted to come home as soon as possible," she said.

Ms Tsai has started sharing her stay-home experience on social media, besides keeping in touch with her friends over video calls. "I'm vlogging my life in this small space so after 14 days, I can look back to see what I did and help other people think of things to do in their rooms."