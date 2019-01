It was a bark-worthy event yesterday at the Singapore Botanic Gardens for many Shetland sheepdogs - or Shelties - and their owners. About 200 people and nearly 100 dogs joined the Singapore Sheltie Lovers Club - a non-profit organisation - to unleash their enthusiasm at the largest such gathering here which is set to be in the Singapore Book of Records. A quick doggie headcount was done at 5pm at the Cluny Park Gate before the Shelties and their owners trotted off on a 2km walk.