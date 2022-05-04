Items from retired SIA jets turned into lifestyle products

Premium leather seat covers and seat buckles from retired Singapore Airlines (SIA) A380 aircraft were among materials used to make a backpack, dog accessories and other lifestyle products.

The backpack project bagged first prize in the pre-tertiary category at the Upcycling Challenge, while the dog accessories project was tops in the tertiary category. The winners were announced last Friday.

The challenge was jointly organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and SIA, and held at the SUTD campus in Changi.

It seeks to promote awareness about design and upcycling among tertiary and pre-tertiary students.

The prizes were sponsored by SIA's lifestyle rewards app Kris+. First prize winners in both categories were awarded $3,000 worth of KrisPay miles, second prize winners received $2,000 worth of the miles, and third prize winners got $1,000 worth.

Nanyang Girls' High School won the top prize in the pre-tertiary category. The six-member team's project, called Leathair Bag, used business-class leather dress covers and a seat buckle to create a backpack large enough to carry A4 paper and laptops.

Secondary 4 student Pang Hui Ren, 15, who led the team, said: "It was challenging when we received the materials, as we had to visualise how they could be put together.

"This competition has allowed us to see how we can repurpose things meaningfully. We did not expect that the seat covers could be converted into new bags."

Mr Lucas Goh, 22, led his team, named Airborne, to the top prize in the tertiary category. The team designed aviator-themed canine products including a leather training sling bag and a chew toy. These were made from materials such as business-class seat covers, seat buckles and seat-belt straps.

The SUTD first-year student's teammates were another student from SUTD and one from the National University of Singapore.

Mr Goh said: "The biggest challenge was probably putting the products together. We were limited by (having) one sewing machine, so there was only a certain amount of layers of leather or fabric we could use.

"We had to work around that constraint and make as few stitches as possible to make our products look neat and presentable."

Dr Peter Ortner, assistant professor of architecture and sustainable design at SUTD, who was the judge for the pre-tertiary category, said upcycling is an important topic and he was grateful that SUTD could collaborate with SIA to hold the competition.

"Things typically treated as waste are actually valuable materials," he said. "If we deal with them in the right way, we can generate new value from these things that would normally be disposed of. They can actually be drivers for new businesses and products."

This challenge is part of SIA's ongoing fleet renewal programme to progressively retire some of its older aircraft. The converted aircraft parts may be shortlisted by the challenge's retail partners for sale after the competition.