ITE students mix it up with winning Instagrammable mocktails

Presented in a tall cocktail glass, Call Me Peachy is orange, frothy and a toast to strong women.

Miss Chow Ying Shun, 18, concocted the drink, mixing four F&N juices with red grapes and topping that off with a garnish of mint leaves and peach slices.

"Independent women are usually mistaken to be 'toxic' as they seem strong. So, I wanted to concoct a drink as a tribute and representation of their soft and sweet personalities," said the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West's Nitec in hospitality operations first-year student.

Her drink yesterday clinched first place in this year's The Greatest Mix - F&N Drinks Creation Challenge, co-organised by F&N Foods and the college's School of Hospitality. The 10 finalists had to concoct drinks utilising F&N's selection of healthier choice beverages. This year, participants also had to create the most Instagrammable mocktail.

Ting Chi Ying and Lee Yan Xuan Charlene, both 17, were second and third, respectively. Gulzar Ali B Basith Ali, 17, who won the Best Showmanship Award, said: "I explored with different drinks and styles and made a drink which I liked first."

The top three students won cash prizes totalling $900, while $120 worth of Fraser vouchers were given for Best Showmanship and Student's Choice.

F&B director of One Farrer Hotel, Mr Dennis Ng, one of the four judges, said despite being in their first year in ITE College West, the students had high standards and, with more guidance, would be on a par with professionals.

Professional flairtender Umar Feroz Khan, 30, later put on a special performance. A flairtender is a bartender who also entertains customers with routines like juggling the shakers.

Mr Khan, previously from ITE College Central, spoke of how things had changed since he started out in the industry: "I was especially impressed by the contestants' garnishings and I learnt from them as well."