ITE student excels, with mentor's help

When he saw how his father's earnings took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, Muhammad Roth Isaac Rothman knew he had to step up.

The 18-year-old started delivering food alongside his dad, while waiting for his studies to start at ITE College West. Now a second year automotive technology student, he still helps with deliveries after school and on weekends.

As a mentee of the Empowerment Programme @ ITE, Isaac was assigned a mentor to check on him and offer support.

Yesterday, Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad announced that the programme, started in 2019, will be refreshed to #amPowered@ITE to be better tailored to the unique needs of mentees.

Isaac said that although his mentoring was done through messages or calls due to Covid-19 restrictions, he appreciated the support. "It was really nice to have someone checking in on me," he said.

Isaac is also class chairman, president for his co-curricular activity Boys Brigade Primers, and vice-president of the school's programme for outstanding students. Asked about juggling these responsibilities, he said: "I have friends, teammates and teachers looking out for and assisting me."

After achieving a GPA of 3.7 at the end of his first year, he said he is motivated to work harder and plans to further his studies to support his family.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 11, 2022, with the headline ITE student excels, with mentor's help.

