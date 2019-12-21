ITE appoints new chairman from Jan 1

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has appointed a new chairman from Jan 1 next year, the school announced in a statement yesterday.

Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh, who is now deputy chairman of ITE, will take over as chairman from Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, who held the position for 13 years and was a board member for nine years before becoming chairman in 2007.

Mr Chong has more than three decades of experience in the technology sector within the Asia-Pacific region, ITE said.

He was appointed to the ITE board in January last year, and named deputy chairman in June this year.

His involvement in ITE includes chairing a board committee on the ITE Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) in January this year.

Since its launch last year, the WSDip has attracted 422 trainees. Next year, ITE will offer 24 WSDips, and some 600 trainees are expected to begin training in these.

Outside ITE, Mr Chong serves on the Future Economy Council Manufacturing Sub-Committee, and also sits on the boards of Workforce Singapore, the Em-ployment and Employability Institute, Singapore National Employers Federation, NTUC Health Co-operative and Mapletree Industrial Trust Management.

Mr Chong was regional president and managing director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific from 2010 to August 2017.

He is still active in the semi-conductor industry, serving as the chairman of the board of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association.

In its statement, ITE credited Mr Tan for "expanding oppor-tunities for students, streng-thening ITE's industry partnerships, enhancing ITE's organi-sational capabilities, and boo-sting its local and global stan-ding" during his 22-year tenure on the board.

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek said: "We warmly welcome Mr Chong as the new chairman of ITE. His wealth of industry experience and leadership will be invaluable as ITE continues to transform itself to meet the skills needs of the future economy."