‘It wasn’t about me but the people behind me’: S’porean tops cohort in US Air Force Academy

SINGAPORE - Lieutenant Jonathan Loh, 25, has become the first Singaporean in nearly 30 years to graduate top of his cohort at the prestigious United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

At his graduation ceremony in Colorado on May 30, Lt Loh - the only Singaporean in his year - waved the Singapore flag with pride after receiving 10 awards. The last time a Singaporean topped the USAFA programme was in 1995.

The four-year USAFA programme receives 12,000 applications every year but accepts only 1,100 to 1,200 students. Of these, only 15 are international cadets.

Only two international students - both Singaporeans - have ever been top graduates of the course.

Graduating international cadets are typically honoured at the USAFA’s graduation ceremony, where they get the chance to fly their country’s flag.

Speaking to reporters on June 7, Lt Loh recalled how he felt “proud, thankful, honoured and humbled” when he flew the Singapore flag. “It wasn’t about me at that moment, but the people behind me.”

He recounted how he struggled with time management during the course, where he was graded on his academic, military and athletic performance.

A typical day at the USAFA would involve seven to eight hours of academic classes with two hours of military training, leaving Lt Loh with limited time to catch up on his work.

“Work is never ending; I can always read another book to learn a bit more,” he said. “I had to learn when to draw the line, to say I’ve studied enough and move on, focus on my friendships.”

For instance, he would often eat with his friends and go on hikes with them at Eagle’s Peak, a mountain near the USAFA.

Lt Loh, who was from St Andrew’s Junior College, said he was first inspired to become a pilot when he saw the Singapore Youth Flying Club booth during his school’s co-curricular activity open house event. While he did not join the club at the time because of the high time commitment, he imagined that being a pilot would be like “flying his own roller coaster”, an exciting prospect.

In National Service, he signed up to join the RSAF in hopes of becoming a pilot and subsequently underwent two rounds of interviews before being awarded the Singapore Armed Forces Academic Scholarship (Military) on 10 July 2019. He was also interviewed by the US Embassy in Singapore and underwent multiple physical tests as part of USAFA’s selection process.

Lt Loh also spoke of how he lost his mother to gallbladder cancer during his PSLE year and the impact of that loss on him today.