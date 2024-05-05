‘It’s not a living funeral’: Terminally ill woman in S’pore celebrates her life

SINGAPORE – Regrets, she’s had a few – but they don’t keep Ms Carolyn Too up at night.

Pain, however, does – a sharp stabbing pain from cancer tumours in her abdomen.

“When it gets really bad, I take an ice pack and put it on my stomach until the pain subsides,” says the 48-year-old, who was told by her oncologist in May 2023 that she probably had six months to live.

As she is also a renal patient, Ms Too takes painkillers only when the pain is unbearable, as analgesics reduce blood flow to the kidney.

After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022, she went through two rounds of unsuccessful chemotherapy and an operation to remove her womb. The cancer has spread to other parts of her body.

For someone facing Death’s dark gaze, the former business development manager is remarkably cheerful, chirpy even.

“When I was told I had only six months, I said: ‘Okay, fine. Let’s make the best of the six months.’ I refuse to mope about it. I can wake up every day and say: ‘I’m dying, I’m dying.’ But I try not to.

“My mind at that point in time was: ‘Bucket list, bucket list. What do I want?’”

Her No. 1 wish was to visit Disneyland in Los Angeles, but the distance as well as her health and medical needs – she requires dialysis three times a week – made that difficult, so she settled instead for the one in Hong Kong, in July 2023. The foodie has also made two short “eating trips” to Taipei since.

In April 2024, the divorcee also had another wish – which was not in her original bucket list – fulfilled: a living funeral.

Also known as a pre-funeral or a life celebration, a living funeral is like a unique memorial service held for a person before he or she dies.

The idea came up during a conversation with Ms Shannon Sim, 33, her medical social worker from HCA Hospice Singapore, a charity that provides support to the terminally ill.

They were talking about Ms Michelle Ng, a 29-year-old entrepreneur who held a living funeral with the help of HCA on Dec 23, 2023, 10 days before she died from ovarian cancer. More than 30 of Ms Ng’s friends turned up to share food, stories and memories at the gathering, which also featured a performance by Rai, a musician from her favourite local band, Jack & Rai.

HCA told the story of Ms Ng’s living funeral in an article and a Facebook post earlier in 2024. A video chronicling the event by digital channel Our Grandfather Story also went viral, attracting more than three million views on YouTube.