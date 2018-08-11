Istana treat for inspiring Singaporeans

President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee met inspiring everyday Singaporeans who were featured in this year's National Day Parade at a National Day reception at the Istana yesterday.

They included (from left) Mr Veera Sekaran, 56, founder of a green design firm, and father-and-son busking duo Nizaruddin Mashruddin, 27, and Mashruddin Saharuddin, 64, who was born blind. A total of about 1,300 guests were invited to the reception, which was also attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and their wives. Singer-songwriter Charlie Lim performed this year's National Day song, an updated version of the 1987 classic We Are Singapore, at the event.

