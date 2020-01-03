Istana open to public on five days this year

The Istana grounds will be open to the public on five days this year, including the second day of Chinese New Year on Jan 26.

Visiting hours during the open house days will be from 8.30am to 6pm.

Visitors to an open house of the presidential residence can look forward to festive performances by local groups and school bands.

More details will be announced closer to the date of each open house, the President's Office said in a statement yesterday.

Nature lovers can sign up for a guided walk conducted by the National Parks Board, which will cover the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity.

Visitors can also participate in a guided tour of the Istana main building to view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to Singapore's presidents and prime ministers over the years.

They can visit the Istana Heritage Gallery at Istana Park as well to learn about Singapore's history and heritage. The gallery will open from 10am to 6pm.

A series of memorabilia, designed by the beneficiaries of various social service agencies, will be available to visitors who make a donation to the President's Challenge at an Istana open house.

All proceeds will be donated to the charities that are supported by the President's Challenge.

Virtual 360-degree tours of the building and grounds of the Istana are available on the Istana website.

Open house dates

• Second day of Chinese New Year (Jan 26) • Labour Day (May 1) • Hari Raya Puasa (May 24) • Two weeks before National Day (July 26) • Deepavali (Nov 14)

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2 per person.

Entry to the Istana grounds is through the main gate in Orchard Road. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.

Visitors may have to pay additional fees for the guided tours.

Malavika Menon