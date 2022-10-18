Istana open house on Oct 24 to celebrate Deepavali

SINGAPORE - The Istana will open its doors to the public on Oct 24, from 8.30am to 6pm, in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Visitors can enjoy festive shows such as dance performances by Bowen Secondary School, Punggol Secondary School, Clementi Town Secondary School and NAFA School of Young Talents, as well as live band performances by Xinmin Secondary School and CHIJ Katong Convent.

They can also participate in activities such as candle-making and balloon sculpting on the Istana grounds.

Visitors can opt for self-guided tours or join guided nature walks showcasing the Istana’s gardens, as well as guided tours of the Istana main building, where they can view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to Singapore’s presidents and prime ministers over the years.

There will be food trucks and merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs. All proceeds from the merchandise booths will go towards charities supported by President’s Challenge.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2. Only cashless payments via PayNow will be accepted.

Public access will be via the main gate on Orchard Road, with Dhoby Ghaut being the nearest MRT station.