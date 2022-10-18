Istana open house on Oct 24 to celebrate Deepavali

People visiting the National Day Istana Open House on July 17 for first time since the pandemic. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Visitors at the National Day Istana Open House, on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
10 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Istana will open its doors to the public on Oct 24, from 8.30am to 6pm, in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Visitors can enjoy festive shows such as dance performances by Bowen Secondary School, Punggol Secondary School, Clementi Town Secondary School and NAFA School of Young Talents, as well as live band performances by Xinmin Secondary School and CHIJ Katong Convent.

They can also participate in activities such as candle-making and balloon sculpting on the Istana grounds.

Visitors can opt for self-guided tours or join guided nature walks showcasing the Istana’s gardens, as well as guided tours of the Istana main building, where they can view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to Singapore’s presidents and prime ministers over the years.

There will be food trucks and merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs. All proceeds from the merchandise booths will go towards charities supported by President’s Challenge.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2. Only cashless payments via PayNow will be accepted.

Public access will be via the main gate on Orchard Road, with Dhoby Ghaut being the nearest MRT station.

More On This Topic
Changing of guards ceremony at Istana to resume on Oct 2 after 2-year hiatus
Makeover of Dhoby Ghaut area to be completed from 2025 onwards

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top