From Israel with love - that was the message the country's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Sagi Karni, hand-delivered yesterday in the form of 200 care packages for healthcare workers at Singapore General Hospital. They are part of a gift that includes 400 more packages which Mr Karni will be delivering to the staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the National University Hospital in the coming days.
Israel delivers care packages for healthcare workers
