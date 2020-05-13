Israel delivers care packages for healthcare workers

From Israel with love - that was the message the country's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Sagi Karni, hand-delivered yesterday in the form of 200 care packages for healthcare workers at Singapore General Hospital. They are part of a gift that includes 4
From Israel with love - that was the message the country's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Sagi Karni, hand-delivered yesterday in the form of 200 care packages for healthcare workers at Singapore General Hospital. They are part of a gift that includes 400 more packages which Mr Karni will be delivering to the staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the National University Hospital in the coming days.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 13, 2020, with the headline 'Israel delivers care packages for healthcare workers'.
