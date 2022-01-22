Isolation period cut to 7 days for the fully vaccinated who get Covid-19

The maximum isolation period for fully vaccinated individuals and children below the age of 12 who have tested positive for Covid-19 will be reduced from 10 days to seven days.

This change is because of the shorter infectious period of the Omicron variant.

However, the maximum isolation period for unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and above will remain at 14 days for both protocols 1 and 2.

This was announced yesterday at the virtual multi-ministry task force press conference.

Protocol 1 is for those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and show symptoms.

Protocol 2 is for those who have tested positive but do not show symptoms, but now, apart from asymptomatic individuals, mildly symptomatic (low-risk) individuals can also follow the protocol.

Since Jan 6 this year, Singapore's healthcare protocols have focused on managing Covid-19 cases based on the severity of their symptoms and individual risk factors.

Lower-risk individuals with mild symptoms can now be immediately diagnosed by their primary care doctors via a healthcare provider-administered antigen rapid test (ART) and recover safely under protocol 2.

Higher-risk patients, such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, immunocompromised individuals, or those with significant symptoms (such as chest pain, shortness of breath and prolonged fever), will be managed under protocol 1. They will also be assessed for placement on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Home Recovery Programme, or further management or monitoring in a care facility.

On the other hand, low-risk asymptomatic patients, including those who test positive on self-administered ARTs, will continue to be managed under protocol 2.

MOH said these arrangements have worked well in ensuring that medical resources go to those who need them the most, and enabled patients to return to normal activity as soon as possible once it is safe for them to do so.

"We will therefore expand the application of protocol 2 to more patient groups and settings," it said.