Isetan to shut NEX store in April 2026, leaving Orchard Rd flagship as sole Singapore outlet

SINGAPORE – Isetan Serangoon Central at NEX Mall will close its doors in April 2026, a move which will leave the department store with one outlet in Singapore.



In a Facebook post on Dec 8, NEX announced Isetan’s closure, thanking the department store operator for its “unwavering support and partnership” over “15 wonderful years”.

The mall did not detail what would replace Isetan at its current premises, but promised “new and exciting offerings” to come.

After the Serangoon Central store closes, the only Isetan outlet in Singapore left will be Isetan Scotts, located at Shaw House in Orchard Road.

On its Facebook page, Isetan Singapore did not announce the Serangoon Central outlet’s closure. However, it responded to a commenter on one of its posts enquiring about the news.

“We welcome our customers to continue to shop at our flagship store at Isetan Scotts,” it said.

Isetan is a leading Japanese department store offering home, fashion and beauty products, and has been operating in Singapore since 1972.

In November, Isetan shut its Tampines Mall store after 30 years of operating at the shopping centre “after careful consideration of local conditions and future profitability”, according to a company spokesperson.

At its 2013 peak, it had six stores in Singapore. Before its Tampines Mall shuttering, its last closure was Isetan Katong in Parkway Parade in 2022.