ISD officers to be tested after colleague tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - All Internal Security Department (ISD) officers working in the same office as a colleague who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (May 18) will be tested this week as a precaution.

All her colleagues who have been identified as her close contacts have been issued quarantine orders, said an ISD spokesman on Wednesday.

Deep cleaning has also been carried out at their office and common areas.

She was working on a split shift and was last at work last Friday, ISD said.

The 57-year-old woman, who is listed as Case 63,379 by the Ministry of Health (MOH), tested positive on an antigen rapid test at a GP clinic on Sunday, and again on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test the next day.

She went there after developing a cough last Thursday and losing her sense of smell last Friday.

She has preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 variant of the virus first identified in India.

Her infection has not been linked to any local clusters so far.

However, MOH said on Tuesday that one of her family members and household contacts, a 59-year-old man who works as a financial planner at Great Eastern, has also tested positive for the B1617 variant of the virus.

Both had received their first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine on May 8.

ISD said it is assisting MOH with contact tracing, and closely monitoring the condition of the officer and her quarantined colleagues.